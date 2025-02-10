DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Monday paid a surprise visit to the WSSC Kohat office, where he reviewed attendance records and other matters concerning the staff.

During his visit, Akram issued a stern warning to the staff, emphasizing the importance of providing relief to the public within their jurisdiction.

He made it clear that negligence, absence, or neglect of duties in government affairs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also instructed the staff to ensure attendance, adhere to official timings, resolve public problems promptly, maintain office cleanliness, and provide quality public services.

