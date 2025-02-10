DC Kohat Conducts Surprise Visit, Issues Stern Warning To WSSC Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Monday paid a surprise visit to the WSSC Kohat office, where he reviewed attendance records and other matters concerning the staff
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Monday paid a surprise visit to the WSSC Kohat office, where he reviewed attendance records and other matters concerning the staff.
During his visit, Akram issued a stern warning to the staff, emphasizing the importance of providing relief to the public within their jurisdiction.
He made it clear that negligence, absence, or neglect of duties in government affairs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He also instructed the staff to ensure attendance, adhere to official timings, resolve public problems promptly, maintain office cleanliness, and provide quality public services.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff
DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal
Serena Masters Cup to start on Tuesday
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff3 minutes ago
-
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers stalled: Ran4 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons42 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)42 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan42 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt44 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi42 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation42 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management42 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha42 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested42 minutes ago