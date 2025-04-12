Open Menu

DC Kohat Cracks Down On Cheating In Matriculation Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DC Kohat cracks down on cheating in Matriculation exams

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karim on Saturday visited Government High school No. 1 to oversee the ongoing matriculation exams. On this occasion, he stressed the importance of conducting peaceful exams and encouraged teachers to prevent cheating.

Under Section 144, DC Kohat has banned unrelated persons, pocket guides, and cheating materials near exam centers.

During the visit, he emphasized that cheating hinders capable students and urged everyone to discourage the practice to promote merit and national development.

