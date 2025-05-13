DC Kohat cracks down on illegal gold mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram on Tuesday chaired a detailed meeting to curb illegal mining of placer gold in Kohat district.

According to DC Office, the session brought together officials from the Assistant Commissioners’ offices, Kohat Police, Minerals, Environment and Forest departments and other concerned agencies.

Officials from the Minerals Department briefed the group on rising unauthorized gold-mining activities that are depleting national resources and endangering both the environment and local communities.

DC Akram warned that illegal mining would not be tolerated and ordered the following measures: establish a regular monitoring system to detect illegal operations, deploy check posts and field teams in high-risk areas, launch public awareness campaigns on the harms of unauthorized mining, facilitate licensed miners to discourage unlawful activity.

The meeting also approved forming a joint district-level team to oversee these efforts and to submit a monthly progress report to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Mr Akram thanked all participants, stressing that enforcing the law and protecting natural resources remain top priorities for the district administration.

