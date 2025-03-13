Open Menu

DC Kohat Cracks Down On Illegal Mining

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department, and other concerned departments.

The meeting focused on the challenges faced in preventing illegal mining, potential threats, and strategies to address them.

Department heads highlighted the devastating environmental impact and legal implications of illegal mining activities, presenting suggestions for solutions.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chitrali issued clear instructions for strict legal action against illegal mining across the district, directing authorities to take immediate action against those involved and bring them to justice.

He also emphasized that illegal mining not only plunders national resources but also poses serious threats to the environment and local population.

A joint strategy will be formulated to prevent illegal mining, and a regular monitoring system will be established to ensure implementation, he added.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed departments to submit reports promptly to inform future actions.

