DC Kohat Cracks Down On Illegal Mining
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, Forest Department, and other concerned departments.
The meeting focused on the challenges faced in preventing illegal mining, potential threats, and strategies to address them.
Department heads highlighted the devastating environmental impact and legal implications of illegal mining activities, presenting suggestions for solutions.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chitrali issued clear instructions for strict legal action against illegal mining across the district, directing authorities to take immediate action against those involved and bring them to justice.
He also emphasized that illegal mining not only plunders national resources but also poses serious threats to the environment and local population.
A joint strategy will be formulated to prevent illegal mining, and a regular monitoring system will be established to ensure implementation, he added.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed departments to submit reports promptly to inform future actions.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
MGX backs Binance in landmark investment
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All 33 terrorists of Jaffar Express attack killed, hostages rescued: ISPR5 minutes ago
-
Armed men gun down motorcyclist in Attock6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat cracks down on illegal mining6 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns India's ban on Kashmiri outfits, demands repeal16 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner cracks down on profiteering35 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country36 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab visits Walled City for iced yogurt drink45 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in Rs. 190.77 million wheat theft case45 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express46 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates Pak Army, security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation46 minutes ago
-
Enemy country supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Asif55 minutes ago
-
Chiniot students shine in STEM competitions, win laptops and accolades55 minutes ago