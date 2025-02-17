DC Kohat cracks down on substandard food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Monday launched a surprise inspection drive in Dhoda Road and Khairmato areas in order to ensure the provision of quality and clean food to the public.

A team from the Food Department, supervised by District Food Controller Gulab Gul, scrutinized the quality, prices, and cleanliness of items at local bakeries, grocery stores, and food shops.

The inspection drive took a stern approach, with immediate legal action taken against shopkeepers found violating government price lists, selling substandard items, or maintaining poor cleanliness standards.

