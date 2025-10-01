DC Kohat Emphasizes Zero Tolerance On Public Order Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting of the District Monitoring Implementation Committee (DMIC) on October 1, 2025.
The meeting aimed to review the public order situation and measures taken by various departments to maintain law and order in the region.
Mehsood stressed the importance of utilizing all resources to uphold the Revised National Action Plan and ensure peace, which is fundamental to the area's development and prosperity.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the illegal spectrum, and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned authorities.
Mehsood directed all departments to perform their duties diligently to prevent mischievous elements from succeeding in their nefarious objectives. He also emphasized the need for adequate steps to prevent smuggling, demonstrating zero tolerance in this matter.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Darra, Excise and Taxation Department, Social Welfare Department, and officers from other departments.
APP/azq/378
