DC Kohat ensures affordable Ramazan shopping

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday visited the Ramazan Sasta Bazaar, where he reviewed the facilities, food item availability, and prices.

Accompanied by Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas and other staff, Chitrali inspected the official price list and instructed authorities to ensure food items are sold at government prices without interruption.

During the inspection, Chitrali emphasized that the administration is taking all possible steps to provide affordable, quality items during Ramazan, and will not tolerate hoarding or profiteering.

He also directed staff at the Price Monitoring Desk to enforce the official price list and prevent shopkeepers from overcharging.

The district administration's efforts were widely appreciated by the public, who thanked Chitrali and his team for their initiative.

APP/azq/378