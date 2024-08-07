Open Menu

DC Kohat For Stern Action Against Milk Adulteration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram has directed the officials concerned to take action against those involved in milk adulteration.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the pricing, quality, and availability of milk in accordance with official rates in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the food department and Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, and representatives from the dairy association.

The DC said that regular inspection should be carried out by the officials concerned to ensure that the citizens received milk of standard quality at reasonable prices.

He also directed that the milk vehicles entering the district of Kohat should be examined in the laboratory and in case of any adulteration, the milk should be discarded and legal action should be taken against the violators.

The meeting also discussed maintaining milk prices according to the official rate list and ensuring its quality.

The food department’s officials and the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority assured their compliance with these instructions.

