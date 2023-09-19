DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic issues

Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, a meeting was held on Tuesday regarding the civic issues in Tehsil Lachi

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, a meeting was held on Tuesday regarding the civic issues in Tehsil Lachi.

According to DC office, District education Officer, XEN, In-charge SNGPL, District Police, PESCO, MOL Company representatives, City Mayor Kohat, Tehsil Chairman Lachi and officers from other concerned departments attended.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by participants to DC Kohat on gas, electricity, water, road repair and other issues in Darmalak area of Tehsil Lachi.

As there were more complaints regarding gas in Tehsil, the DC issued necessary orders to the in-charge SNGPL to solve the gas pressure problems in Darmalak so that the problem of gas pressure is solved as soon as possible.

