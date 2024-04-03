DC Kohat Hold Meeting For Peaceful Conduct Of By-election In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding the peaceful conduct of by-elections in constituency PK 91 under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat here on Wednesday.
A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir regarding the conduct of fair, transparent, and peaceful by-elections in Kohat constituency PK 91 in which district administration, Kohat
Police, Health, education, Local Government, Municipalities, and Officials from other concerned departments participated.
In the meeting, various issues related to the security of the by-elections held in the said constituency, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations, and other arrangements were reviewed in detail and several important decisions were taken in this regard.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to discharge their responsibilities with full honesty and diligence regarding the fair, transparent, and peaceful conduct of the by-elections and in this regard, all the concerned departments and institutions should show cooperation.
