DC Kohat holds key meeting to prevent dengue spread

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Tuesday chaired an important meeting to review and strengthen measures against the spread of the dengue virus in the district.

According to DC office, officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on current anti-dengue efforts including the availability of medicines and machinery.

DC Kohat directed departments to display awareness banners in mosques, union councils and offices.

He also stressed the urgent cleaning of water tanks and the inclusion of dengue awareness messages in school morning assemblies.

DC urged all concerned departments to take necessary actions promptly and appealed to the public to cooperate with health staff in the joint effort to eliminate the dengue virus from Kohat.

