DC Kohat Holds Meeting To Assess Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC Kohat holds meeting to assess anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, held an urgent meeting on Thursday to assess the ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah Sahib and other representatives from the education and Health Departments.

The meeting discussed the current situation of the anti-polio campaign and the necessary steps to be taken to eradicate the virus from the district.

Dr Wazir appealed to the people of Kohat to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio to prevent permanent disability.

He urged everyone to cooperate with the polio teams so that the virus can be eradicated from the district.

Dr Wazir stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign. He said that the Kohat District is determined to join the fight against polio and put an end to the problem once and for all.

