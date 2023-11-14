DC Kohat holds meeting to combat polio

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, held an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the increasing cases of polio in the district

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, held an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the increasing cases of polio in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Superintendent of Police, Kazi Ashraful Azim, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Rajib Kumar Sarker, and other representatives from the education and Health Departments.

The meeting discussed the current situation of the anti-polio campaign and the necessary steps to be taken to eradicate the virus from the district.

Dr Wazir appealed to the people of Kohat to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio to prevent permanent disability. He urged everyone to cooperate with the polio teams so that the virus can be eradicated from the district.

Dr Wazir stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign. He said that the Kohat District is determined to join the fight against polio and put an end to the problem once and for all.

