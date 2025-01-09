Open Menu

DC Kohat Holds Meeting With Bazid Khel Elders And Lease Holders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

A significant meeting was convened in Bazid Khel on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, to address the pressing concerns of local elders and lease holders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A significant meeting was convened in Bazid Khel on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, to address the pressing concerns of local elders and lease holders.

The gathering was attended by high-ranking officials from the Pakistan Army, Minerals Department and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, DC Akram lent a sympathetic ear to the problems faced by the area's elders and lease holders, assuring them that their issues would be resolved through collaborative efforts.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Kohat From

Recent Stories

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

10 minutes ago
 Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche

43 seconds ago
 President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to ..

President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..

25 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and ..

DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

44 seconds ago
 ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly ..

ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body

45 seconds ago
 PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to ..

PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..

47 seconds ago
UoC set to host its first convocation in February

UoC set to host its first convocation in February

49 seconds ago
 FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, ..

FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime coope ..

Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champio ..

Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

40 minutes ago
 Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital ..

Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth

40 minutes ago
 Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation ..

Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan