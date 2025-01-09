DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A significant meeting was convened in Bazid Khel on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, to address the pressing concerns of local elders and lease holders.

The gathering was attended by high-ranking officials from the Pakistan Army, Minerals Department and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, DC Akram lent a sympathetic ear to the problems faced by the area's elders and lease holders, assuring them that their issues would be resolved through collaborative efforts.

