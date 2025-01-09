DC Kohat Holds Meeting With Bazid Khel Elders And Lease Holders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM
A significant meeting was convened in Bazid Khel on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, to address the pressing concerns of local elders and lease holders
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A significant meeting was convened in Bazid Khel on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, to address the pressing concerns of local elders and lease holders.
The gathering was attended by high-ranking officials from the Pakistan Army, Minerals Department and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, DC Akram lent a sympathetic ear to the problems faced by the area's elders and lease holders, assuring them that their issues would be resolved through collaborative efforts.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Politic ..
UoC set to host its first convocation in February
FBR issues clarification on monitoring of transit, shipment Cargo
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Aldar issues $1bn hybrid notes to optimise capital structure amid rapid growth
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders44 seconds ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..47 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation10 minutes ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library26 minutes ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..26 minutes ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri26 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building26 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers37 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities37 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme37 minutes ago
-
Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Police foils livestock theft3 hours ago