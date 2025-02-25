DC Kohat Holds Open Court For Women's Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram organized an open court in Tehsil Gumbat to solve the problems faced by women at their doorsteps in Kohat with the support of the SRSP Program SRSP-GIZ-PLG.
According to DC office, the event attended by local women, women councilors and officials from various departments aimed to provide a platform for women to express their problems and seek solutions.
Abdul Akram emphasized the importance of women's empowerment, stating that the district administration has made organizing women's open courts a top priority.
He assured that all resources would be utilized to provide health, education and other basic facilities to women and solve their problems on a priority basis.
The open court addressed various issues, including education, healthcare and domestic disputes.
The DC resolved most of the issues on the spot, while the remaining ones were referred to relevant departments for resolution within a stipulated deadline.
The residents of Gumbat thanked the district administration for organizing the open court, which demonstrates the administration's commitment to empowering women and addressing their concerns.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..
Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sharjah International Airport
Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' ..
SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
28 professional beggars held, 15 cases registered3 minutes ago
-
Mobile anti-encroachment squad launched in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges traders to lower prices, condemns profiteering ahead of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat holds open court for women's issues3 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman striving for speedy justice: adviser13 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in Sheikhupura traffic accident13 minutes ago
-
Six gas meters severed over violations13 minutes ago
-
Seminar for legal reforms to address international parental child abduction23 minutes ago
-
Parents’ role stressed in immunization campaigns43 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Inaugurates Pakistan Literature Festival in Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
5th Leadership Conference focuses on Artificial Intelligence in education sector43 minutes ago
-
Price control desks set up to control profiteering, hoarding43 minutes ago