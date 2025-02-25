Open Menu

DC Kohat Holds Open Court For Women's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC Kohat holds open court for women's issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram organized an open court in Tehsil Gumbat to solve the problems faced by women at their doorsteps in Kohat with the support of the SRSP Program SRSP-GIZ-PLG.

According to DC office, the event attended by local women, women councilors and officials from various departments aimed to provide a platform for women to express their problems and seek solutions.

Abdul Akram emphasized the importance of women's empowerment, stating that the district administration has made organizing women's open courts a top priority.

He assured that all resources would be utilized to provide health, education and other basic facilities to women and solve their problems on a priority basis.

The open court addressed various issues, including education, healthcare and domestic disputes.

The DC resolved most of the issues on the spot, while the remaining ones were referred to relevant departments for resolution within a stipulated deadline.

The residents of Gumbat thanked the district administration for organizing the open court, which demonstrates the administration's commitment to empowering women and addressing their concerns.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of O ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect ..

Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sh ..

Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sharjah International Airport

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place natio ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' ..

18 minutes ago
 SDHR announces official working hours during Ramad ..

SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during hol ..

Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan

31 minutes ago
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

1 hour ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

1 hour ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

1 hour ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan