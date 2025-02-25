(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram organized an open court in Tehsil Gumbat to solve the problems faced by women at their doorsteps in Kohat with the support of the SRSP Program SRSP-GIZ-PLG.

According to DC office, the event attended by local women, women councilors and officials from various departments aimed to provide a platform for women to express their problems and seek solutions.

Abdul Akram emphasized the importance of women's empowerment, stating that the district administration has made organizing women's open courts a top priority.

He assured that all resources would be utilized to provide health, education and other basic facilities to women and solve their problems on a priority basis.

The open court addressed various issues, including education, healthcare and domestic disputes.

The DC resolved most of the issues on the spot, while the remaining ones were referred to relevant departments for resolution within a stipulated deadline.

The residents of Gumbat thanked the district administration for organizing the open court, which demonstrates the administration's commitment to empowering women and addressing their concerns.

