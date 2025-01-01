Open Menu

DC Kohat Holds Public Meeting

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Wednesday held a public meeting in his office to directly address the concerns and problems faced by the citizens

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Wednesday held a public meeting in his office to directly address the concerns and problems faced by the citizens.

This move is part of the administration's efforts to provide relief and resolve issues promptly.

During the meeting, DC Akram issued instructions to the concerned authorities to take immediate action and provide solutions to the problems raised by the public.

