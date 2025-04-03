DC Kohat Hosts Public Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Thursday organized a public meeting at his office following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, offering citizens a platform to discuss pressing issues
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Thursday organized a public meeting at his office following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, offering citizens a platform to discuss pressing issues.
The meeting was attended by esteemed guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, former provincial minister Amjad Khan Afridi, and social activist Esar Ali Bangash.
During the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Chitrali extended his warmest Eid greetings to the citizens and listened intently to their concerns.
The meeting facilitated an open dialogue between the public and officials, allowing for a comprehensive discussion of local issues. Chitrali assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, demonstrating his commitment to effective governance and public satisfaction.
