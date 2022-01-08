DC Kohat Imposes Section 144 In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 11:36 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 Cr.PC, has imposed complete ban on the use of Natural Gas in the operation of industrial Units/CNG sector till 20-01-2022.
This ban is imposed to minimise suffering of the general public in Kohat District.
The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC.