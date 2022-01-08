DC Kohat imposes section 144 in Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 Cr.PC, has imposed complete ban on the use of Natural Gas in the operation of industrial Units/CNG sector till 20-01-2022

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 Cr.PC, has imposed complete ban on the use of Natural Gas in the operation of industrial Units/CNG sector till 20-01-2022.

This ban is imposed to minimise suffering of the general public in Kohat District.

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 PPC.