DC Kohat Inaugurates Training On Agriculture Statistics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram inaugurated the training program on agricultural statistics at the office of the District Director of Agriculture on Tuesday.
According to the DC office, Deputy Commissioner stressed that a well-crafted agricultural policy was essential for the country's progress.
"Unless we have basic data, it's challenging to implement agricultural policies," Akram noted, highlighting Pakistan's reliance on agriculture for development.
During the event, Akram also inaugurated an experimental saffron cultivation project at the fruit nursery farm.
He issued instructions to the authorities to ensure that public services were provided efficiently.
