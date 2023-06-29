DC Kohat inquires about patients at DHQ hospital

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with District Police Officer Farhan Khan and Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf visited District Headquarters Hospital KDA Kohat and inquired about the patients and extended Eid greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the staff attendance, supply of medicines, cleanliness and other facilities in the hospital and issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities to provide all possible facilities.