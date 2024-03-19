Open Menu

DC Kohat Inspect Essential Goods At Sasta Bazar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmat Ullah Wazir, on Tuesday visited Sasta Bazar and inspected prices of essential goods

He was accompanied by officers from the District Administration Kohat.

The officials inspected the prices of vegetables, fruits, grocery stores, and other food items during the visit.

Additionally, they reviewed the functioning of the price control desk established at Sasta Bazar and issued instructions to the price monitoring team to remain present for public grievances.

