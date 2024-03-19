DC Kohat Inspect Essential Goods At Sasta Bazar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmat Ullah Wazir, on Tuesday visited Sasta Bazar and inspected prices of essential goods.
He was accompanied by officers from the District Administration Kohat.
The officials inspected the prices of vegetables, fruits, grocery stores, and other food items during the visit.
Additionally, they reviewed the functioning of the price control desk established at Sasta Bazar and issued instructions to the price monitoring team to remain present for public grievances.
APP/azq/378
