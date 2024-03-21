DC Kohat inspected Khushalgarh check-post

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat visited the Joint Check Post in Khushalgarh here on Thursday.

The check post has been established for prevention of smuggling.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah met the Police, Excise, Customs, Agriculture, food Departments and other government staff present there and issued necessary instructions regarding the prevention of smuggling.

APP/arq/ijz