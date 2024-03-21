DC Kohat Inspected Khushalgarh Check-post
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir along with Assistant Commissioner Kohat visited the Joint Check Post in Khushalgarh here on Thursday.
The check post has been established for prevention of smuggling.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah met the Police, Excise, Customs, Agriculture, food Departments and other government staff present there and issued necessary instructions regarding the prevention of smuggling.
APP/arq/ijz
Recent Stories
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plantation drive kicked off at Lower Chitral, 200,000 sapling to be distributed free of cost2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Medical University takes action against harassment cases12 minutes ago
-
Educational, housing projects marks new era for Balochistan's mines workers12 minutes ago
-
Hustle, bustle witnessing in markets during holy Ramazan22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, contraband seized22 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police releases patriotic song in commemoration of Pakistan Day22 minutes ago
-
Agents involved in making fake ID card arrested: FIA Official32 minutes ago
-
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: Atta36 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat40 minutes ago
-
Dropscene: accidental death comes out murder42 minutes ago
-
Fruits & vegetables price hike continue42 minutes ago