DC Kohat Inspected Work On Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM

DC Kohat inspected work on development projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram conducted a detailed tour of the ongoing development projects on Thursday at Pindi Road and reviewed the pace and quality of work.

According to DC office, the DC inspected various construction stages and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the use of quality construction materials in the projects at all times so that long-lasting facilities can be provided to the public.

He stressed on completing the work within the stipulated time and said that delays in the construction process will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the government is committed to solving public problems and improving infrastructure, and timely completion of development projects will bring positive changes in the lives of citizens.

This initiative of the DC has been appreciated by the public and it has been hoped that the quality completion of development projects will put the area on the path of development.

