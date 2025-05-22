DC Kohat Inspected Work On Development Projects
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram conducted a detailed tour of the ongoing development projects on Thursday at Pindi Road and reviewed the pace and quality of work.
According to DC office, the DC inspected various construction stages and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the use of quality construction materials in the projects at all times so that long-lasting facilities can be provided to the public.
He stressed on completing the work within the stipulated time and said that delays in the construction process will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He said that the government is committed to solving public problems and improving infrastructure, and timely completion of development projects will bring positive changes in the lives of citizens.
This initiative of the DC has been appreciated by the public and it has been hoped that the quality completion of development projects will put the area on the path of development.
Recent Stories
UAE philanthropist donates AED10 million to Life Endowment campaign
Ghitha Holding leverages SAP business AI for digital transformation
Arab League honours Fujairah Crown Prince with Leading Arab Personality Award in ..
Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, TRENDS sign strategic research MoU at ‘Make it ..
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan
ADGM’s Registration Authority joins IFIAR Enforcement Working Group
NHRI launches 'Legislation Lab' discussing mental health law
Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup grow ..
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates FGEHA's modern digital services package2 minutes ago
-
Corps commanders condemn Khuzdar terror attack targeting civilians, children2 minutes ago
-
CM aide meets delegation of Galiyat Hotel Association2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat inspected work on development projects2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on “Computing and Technologies” stresses need for adopting green Computing2 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates psychiatric ward in DHQ Charsadda2 minutes ago
-
DC Abdul Nasir urges new recruits to serve with Dedication12 minutes ago
-
FIA holds awareness session at NICON college Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Mobile health units providing quality healthcare facilities: special secretary12 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan approves appointment of magistrates to enforce municipal laws12 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for public awareness about treatment of Obstetric fistula12 minutes ago
-
PM hails Hutchison Ports’ long-term investment as 'Vote of Confidence' in Pakistan’s economy22 minutes ago