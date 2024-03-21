DC Kohat Inspects Joint Check Post
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, conducted a visit to the Joint Check Post in Khushalgarh on Thursday.
The check post, established to curb smuggling activities, saw the participation of various government departments including the Police, Excise, Customs, Agriculture, and food Departments.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Wazir interacted with the staff from these departments and issued directives aimed at enhancing measures to prevent smuggling.
