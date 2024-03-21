Open Menu

DC Kohat Inspects Joint Check Post

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC Kohat inspects Joint Check Post

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, conducted a visit to the Joint Check Post in Khushalgarh on Thursday.

The check post, established to curb smuggling activities, saw the participation of various government departments including the Police, Excise, Customs, Agriculture, and food Departments.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Wazir interacted with the staff from these departments and issued directives aimed at enhancing measures to prevent smuggling.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Visit Kohat Post From Government

Recent Stories

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul ..

Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..

1 hour ago
 Structural reforms inevitable for country's develo ..

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

1 hour ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

3 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

4 hours ago
vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

4 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

6 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

6 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan