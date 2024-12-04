DC Kohat Lauds Journalists For Promoting Positive Traditions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram, Wednesday commended journalists in the region for their responsible reporting, particularly during the recent tense situation in Kurram district.
According to DC office, he acknowledged their role in promoting positive journalism and avoiding provocative content.
Akram emphasized the importance of unbiased reporting, urging journalists to stand by honesty and integrity.
He assured the administration's full support for their mission.
Akram also discussed the district administration's achievements over the past six months, including the resolution of 223 complaints out of 244 registered during open courts.
Additionally, 79 development projects were approved, and 39,000 saplings were planted during the tree plantation drive.
