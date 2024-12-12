DC Kohat Launch Anti-polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Akram on Thursday, marked the launch of the anti-polio campaign in the district.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and representatives from the Health and education Departments.
Deputy Commissioner Akram administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in eradicating the polio virus.
He appealed to the people of Kohat to ensure their children receive polio drops, protecting them from permanent disability. Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to staff members who demonstrated exceptional performance.
APP/azq/378
