DC Kohat Launches Anti-polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram officially launched the anti-polio campaign in the district on Thursday, urging the citizens to cooperate with the health teams to eradicate the polio virus.
According to DC Office, During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of the vaccination drive to protect the community from the debilitating effects of the polio virus.
In his address, the DC urged the people of Kohat district to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine.
He appealed for their full cooperation with the polio teams, stressing that this collective effort is crucial to eradicating the polio virus from the region.
The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Kohat Police, District Health Officer and other health department officials.
