Open Menu

DC Kohat Launches Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Kohat launches anti-polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram officially launched the anti-polio campaign in the district on Thursday, urging the citizens to cooperate with the health teams to eradicate the polio virus.

According to DC Office, During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner personally administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of the vaccination drive to protect the community from the debilitating effects of the polio virus.

In his address, the DC urged the people of Kohat district to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine.

He appealed for their full cooperation with the polio teams, stressing that this collective effort is crucial to eradicating the polio virus from the region.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Kohat Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Kohat Police, District Health Officer and other health department officials.

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

26 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

35 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

3 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan