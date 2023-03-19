DC Kohat launches olive plantation, grafting drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir along with District Director Agriculture Kohat, inaugurated olive plantation and grafting at Darra Adam Khel.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that global warming has become a big challenge for salvation of humanity, which is causing climate change and temperature of the earth is growing with each passing day.

He said that only way out to control the current situation was the plantation to save the country from environmental pollution and make it clean, green and beautiful.

A large number of local elders also attended the ceremony.