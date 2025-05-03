DC Kohat Led Rally Regarding Solidarity With Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A grand ceremony was organized at Kacheri Chowk under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The business community, lawyers, representatives of political and social organizations, minority community and citizens also participated in the ceremony in large numbers and fully demonstrated their love and commitment to the Pakistan Army, said the reports received here Saturday.
The DC said that the Pakistan Army is not only a military institution but also a symbol of pride and security of the entire nation.
“Our brave soldiers are protecting the borders in harsh weather and difficult conditions so that we can live our lives with freedom and peace”, he said.
He further said that in the current situation, Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges, in such a situation, the unity of the nation and complete coordination with the Pakistani forces are very important.
He urged the people to stand firm against the conspiracies and false propaganda of the enemy and strengthen their unity. The people participating in the ceremony also reiterated their resolve that they are ready to sacrifice their lives, property and everything for Pakistan and its forces.
At the end of the ceremony, tributes were paid to the martyrs and prayers were offered that Allah Almighty will protect Pakistan and further strengthen the unity of the nation.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh CM orders restoration of smooth traffic operation at port area4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews operations, environmental impact of KCF4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates armed forces, scientists, engineers on successful test of Abdali Weapon System4 minutes ago
-
Turkish Consulate organises National Sovereignty, Children' Day4 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts first ever 'AI-Governance, Regulatory Innovation Challenge'4 minutes ago
-
DPM, Swiss FM discuss regional security situation4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat led rally regarding solidarity with armed forces4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces to eliminate 5 terrorists in KP5 minutes ago
-
Court sentenced criminals in murder case5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile15 minutes ago
-
Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam15 minutes ago
-
DPM felicitates armed forces, nation on successful launch of Abdali missile15 minutes ago