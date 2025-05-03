Open Menu

DC Kohat Led Rally Regarding Solidarity With Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

DC Kohat led rally regarding solidarity with armed forces

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A grand ceremony was organized at Kacheri Chowk under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The business community, lawyers, representatives of political and social organizations, minority community and citizens also participated in the ceremony in large numbers and fully demonstrated their love and commitment to the Pakistan Army, said the reports received here Saturday.

The DC said that the Pakistan Army is not only a military institution but also a symbol of pride and security of the entire nation.

“Our brave soldiers are protecting the borders in harsh weather and difficult conditions so that we can live our lives with freedom and peace”, he said.

He further said that in the current situation, Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges, in such a situation, the unity of the nation and complete coordination with the Pakistani forces are very important.

He urged the people to stand firm against the conspiracies and false propaganda of the enemy and strengthen their unity. The people participating in the ceremony also reiterated their resolve that they are ready to sacrifice their lives, property and everything for Pakistan and its forces.

At the end of the ceremony, tributes were paid to the martyrs and prayers were offered that Allah Almighty will protect Pakistan and further strengthen the unity of the nation.

