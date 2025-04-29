DC Kohat meeting regarding anti-encroachment price monitoring

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chaired a meeting on Tuesday regarding the elimination of illegal encroachments and price monitoring in which a detailed review of the increasing illegal encroachments and irregularities in the prices of food items was taken.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, officers of Kohat Police and other relevant departments, reported by DC office.

DC directed all ACs and TMOs to launch indiscriminate operations against illegal encroachments in their respective Constituencies and to clear roads, markets and footpaths of encroachments so that the public can move around easily.

He further said that markets should be inspected on a daily basis and strict legal action should be taken against those who indulge in artificial inflation, hoarding and violate the price list.

Along with this, price monitoring report will be provided to the DC's office on a daily basis.

Abdul Akram clarified that the rule of law will be ensured in Kohat district at all costs and the district administration will take all possible steps to provide relief to the people.

