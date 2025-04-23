Open Menu

DC Kohat Meets Medical Students, Emphasizes Service To Humanity

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Wednesday met with students of the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, highlighting the nobility of the medical profession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Wednesday met with students of the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, highlighting the nobility of the medical profession.

On the occasion, he stressed that doctors should prioritize serving humanity, which he believes is key to success in both this world and the hereafter.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner assured the students of the district administration's full support in their future endeavors, promising cooperation in the performance of their duties.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

1 minute ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

2 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

1 minute ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

1 minute ago
Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover ..

Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions

1 minute ago
 GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative ..

GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative opportunities

1 minute ago
 Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

1 minute ago
 Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, ..

Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan

54 minutes ago
 Election Commission striving to eliminate gender g ..

Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls

54 minutes ago
 Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts t ..

Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change throu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan