DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Wednesday met with students of the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, highlighting the nobility of the medical profession.

On the occasion, he stressed that doctors should prioritize serving humanity, which he believes is key to success in both this world and the hereafter.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner assured the students of the district administration's full support in their future endeavors, promising cooperation in the performance of their duties.

