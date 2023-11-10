Open Menu

DC Kohat Meets With Bazid Khel Leaders And Lease Holders

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Friday chaired a meeting with Bazid Khel leaders and lease holders at his office

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023)

District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, and heads of other relevant departments also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir listened the problems of local leaders and lease holders and assured them to solve their problems with mutual consultation.

