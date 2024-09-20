Open Menu

DC Kohat Meets With Locals To Address Their Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DC Kohat meets with locals to address their concerns

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In line with the public agenda of the provincial government, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Kohat Abdul Akram on Friday met with local residents in his office to directly understand their problems.

According to DC Office, during the meeting, residents presented their issues and complaints to the DC who took them seriously.

The official then issued instructions to the relevant authorities to provide immediate and effective solutions to the public's problems in order to offer timely relief.

The purpose of these meetings is to ensure the swift resolution of public concerns and promote the welfare of the people in accordance with the government's policy.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public service has been prioritized which strengthens the trust of the people in the government.

All district officers have been directed to solve public problems so that the best facilities can be provided to the people of the province.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

4 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

16 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

19 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

22 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan