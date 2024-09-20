DC Kohat Meets With Locals To Address Their Concerns
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In line with the public agenda of the provincial government, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Kohat Abdul Akram on Friday met with local residents in his office to directly understand their problems.
According to DC Office, during the meeting, residents presented their issues and complaints to the DC who took them seriously.
The official then issued instructions to the relevant authorities to provide immediate and effective solutions to the public's problems in order to offer timely relief.
The purpose of these meetings is to ensure the swift resolution of public concerns and promote the welfare of the people in accordance with the government's policy.
As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, public service has been prioritized which strengthens the trust of the people in the government.
All district officers have been directed to solve public problems so that the best facilities can be provided to the people of the province.
