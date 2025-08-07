Open Menu

DC Kohat Prioritizes Effective Governance, Public Service

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

DC Kohat prioritizes effective governance, public service

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Thursday emphasized the importance of public service, transparent governance, and timely completion of targets. He expressed his views in his introductory meeting with district administrative officers.

The meeting, attended by senior officials, aimed to set the tone for the new administration's priorities and goals. Rahimullah stressed that the district administration should work as a united team, with public service being its top priority.

During the meeting, the DC issued several key directives, including the strict implementation of the open-door policy to ensure prompt redressal of public issues.

He also emphasized the need for effective and transparent public service delivery, with timelines being carefully managed in the performance of all government duties.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the importance of implementing governance reforms and the government's public agenda, ensuring that the people directly benefit from government policies.

APP/azq/378

More Stories From Pakistan