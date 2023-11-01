Open Menu

DC Kohat Prioritizes Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir underscored on Wednesday the significance of community participation in a tree plantation drive during his visit to the Collegiate Public School and College in Kohat

According to the DC office, DC also visited Collegiate Public School and College, where he marked the inauguration of the institution's brand new science laboratory.

DC took the lead in planting saplings in the school premises as part of an ongoing tree plantation campaign.

In his address to students and teachers, he emphasized the pivotal role of students in ensuring the success of this green initiative. He encouraged them to plant trees not only in the school but also in their local areas, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

DC presented shields of recognition to those students who had demonstrated exceptional performance in their academic endeavors.

