Open Menu

DC Kohat Promises To Address Water, Electricity Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram held a special meeting with a delegation from the Gundiali and Burka areas of the district on Monday.

According to DC Office, the delegation raised concerns about water shortages and frequent electricity load shedding in their areas.

The Deputy Commissioner listened attentively to the delegation's concerns and assured them that he would work to resolve these issues.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for the Deputy Commissioner's commitment to public service and pledged their full cooperation with the Kohat district administration.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Water Kohat From

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 hour ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 hour ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

9 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan