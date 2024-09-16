DC Kohat promises to address water, electricity issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram held a special meeting with a delegation from the Gundiali and Burka areas of the district on Monday.

According to DC Office, the delegation raised concerns about water shortages and frequent electricity load shedding in their areas.

The Deputy Commissioner listened attentively to the delegation's concerns and assured them that he would work to resolve these issues.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for the Deputy Commissioner's commitment to public service and pledged their full cooperation with the Kohat district administration.

