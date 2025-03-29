DC Kohat Reviews Arrangements For Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, accompanied by TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and Manager WSSC Kohat, here on Saturday visited the Eidgah to review arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr congregation .
On this occasion, DC Chitrali instructed authorities to complete necessary arrangements on time, prioritizing cleanliness and ensuring a peaceful environment for worshippers. TMO Kohat and Manager WSSC assured him that cleaning and other arrangements are being completed on a priority basis.
