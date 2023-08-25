Open Menu

DC Kohat Reviews District Department's Monthly Performance

August 25, 2023

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting on Friday aimed at evaluating the monthly performance of various district departments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting on Friday aimed at evaluating the monthly performance of various district departments.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by a notable roster of officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from TMAs and other pertinent departments, focused on appraising the progress achieved.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir meticulously assessed the contributions and accomplishments of each department.

DC took the time to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of officers who stood out with commendable performances. In the same vein, He provided valuable feedback and guidance to officials who could enhance their performance.

