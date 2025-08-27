KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood. The meeting was attended by the District Monitoring Officer Education and officers of the Education Department.

The District Monitoring Officer briefed the participants on the performance of the Education Department, highlighting key areas of focus.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the performance of the officers of the Education Department in detail and issued instructions regarding the provision of facilities in schools.

He also emphasized the need to improve education and provide basic essential facilities in schools, including the appointment of school administrative staff, provision of water and electricity, repair of schools, and resolution of boundary wall issues.

The DC also stressed the importance of implementing modern methods of education to meet the requirements of the present era.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary instructions to the DEO Male/Female and other concerned authorities to take concrete steps to improve the education sector in the district. He directed them to work towards providing a conducive learning environment in schools and to ensure that students receive quality education.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to improve the education sector in Kohat district.

