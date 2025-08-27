DC Kohat Reviews Education Department's Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood. The meeting was attended by the District Monitoring Officer Education and officers of the Education Department.
The District Monitoring Officer briefed the participants on the performance of the Education Department, highlighting key areas of focus.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the performance of the officers of the Education Department in detail and issued instructions regarding the provision of facilities in schools.
He also emphasized the need to improve education and provide basic essential facilities in schools, including the appointment of school administrative staff, provision of water and electricity, repair of schools, and resolution of boundary wall issues.
The DC also stressed the importance of implementing modern methods of education to meet the requirements of the present era.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary instructions to the DEO Male/Female and other concerned authorities to take concrete steps to improve the education sector in the district. He directed them to work towards providing a conducive learning environment in schools and to ensure that students receive quality education.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to improve the education sector in Kohat district.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in KP8 minutes ago
-
Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab to continue to run furious8 minutes ago
-
State Minister visits flood-hit areas in Head Marala8 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews education department's performance8 minutes ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf8 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Indian water aggression, expresses solidarity with flood victims8 minutes ago
-
CDA launches Swift Water Rescue Training with Chinese experts amid flood risks8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 32,589 people amid widespread flooding in 15 districts8 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 15 criminals, recover drugs and arms18 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman expresses grief over flood losses18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit flood effected areas18 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Spanish senator discuss stronger bilateral ties18 minutes ago