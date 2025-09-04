Open Menu

DC Kohat Reviews MOL Works

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:30 PM

DC Kohat reviews MOL works

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsood on Thursday visited Tolanj area of Kohat district, where he reviewed the ongoing works of the MOL Company.

The officers of the MOL Company gave a detailed briefing to the DC about the ongoing works of the company and the overall situation.

The DC, while issuing instructions on the spot, said that all possible facilities should be provided to the public and all measures should be taken to resolve the problems so that maximum relief could be given to the citizens.

He further said that all institutions should work with mutual cooperation and public interest should always be given first priority.

He said the aim of the government’s policies is public service and welfare, therefore all departments should improve their performance and ensure transparency so that public confidence can be further increased.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

59 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

1 hour ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

6 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan