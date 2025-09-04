DC Kohat reviews MOL works

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsood on Thursday visited Tolanj area of Kohat district, where he reviewed the ongoing works of the MOL Company.

The officers of the MOL Company gave a detailed briefing to the DC about the ongoing works of the company and the overall situation.

The DC, while issuing instructions on the spot, said that all possible facilities should be provided to the public and all measures should be taken to resolve the problems so that maximum relief could be given to the citizens.

He further said that all institutions should work with mutual cooperation and public interest should always be given first priority.

He said the aim of the government’s policies is public service and welfare, therefore all departments should improve their performance and ensure transparency so that public confidence can be further increased.

