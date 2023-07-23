Open Menu

DC Kohat Reviews Muharram Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir conducted a visit to Control Room 15 on Sunday, specifically established for Muharram, to oversee the arrangements.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan and District Police Officer Farhan Khan and officers from various departments were present at the control room, diligently executing their duties.

During the visit, the in charge of the Muharram Control Room briefed the officials on the security measures, monitoring protocols, and overall arrangements in place.

It was reported that the entire district was equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor all processions, Majlis, and Muharram routes, ensuring enhanced security throughout the region.

Expressing satisfaction with the preparations, the DC stressed the importance of maintaining tight security arrangements across the district.

Subsequently, he also inspected several imambargahs located in the inner city and reviewed the preparations made for the Muharram al-Haram processions.

The joint efforts of the district administration, law enforcement agencies, and various departments reflect their commitment to ensuring a safe and peaceful Muharram for all residents.

