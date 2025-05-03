DC Kohat reviews operations, environmental impact of KCF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Saturday paid a detailed visit to Kohat Cement Factory (KCF), aimed to review the factory's operations, environmental impact and the problems faced by the people living in the vicinity.

On this occasion, he met with the General Manager of the factory, concerned officers and the workers present there.

DC inspected various departments of the factory, including production, environmental protection, labor section, and machinery control room and reviewed the activities going on there, reported by DC office spokesman.

Abdul Akram met General Manager and workers working in the factory, who informed him of their complaints and issues.

He directed the factory administration to resolve the problems of the workers on priority basis and take effective steps to ensure their welfare.

He also said that the factory administration should establish a friendly and mutual trust-based environment with the workers so that productivity improves.

He also took notice of the complaints of the citizens living around the factory.

He stressed that the operations of the cement factory should not affect the lives of the local people.

He also clarified that the factories will have to work in cooperation and harmony with the local community.

APP/azq/378