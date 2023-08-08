DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired the performance review meeting on the second day of the polio campaign.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, District Health Officer and other relevant health staff.

DC reviewed goals for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the polio campaign a success in the next few days.

He appealed to the people of Kohat district to administer the polio vaccine to their children to protect them from permanent disability and also to cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated.