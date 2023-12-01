Open Menu

DC Kohat Reviews Polio Campaign Progress

Published December 01, 2023

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir led a polio campaign performance review on Friday, urged Kohat residents to support the vaccination effort for a polio-free district.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir presided over a performance review meeting of the fourth day of the polio campaign.

DC Dr.

Wazir urged the residents of Kohat district to join the fight against polio by taking the vaccine to protect their children from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams to eradicate the virus from the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer Kohat and other relevant health staff attended the meeting to discuss the about the campaign and the steps to be taken to ensure its success in the coming days.

