Open Menu

DC Kohat Takes Proactive Approach To Address Public Concerns

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:17 PM

DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Tuesday held a meeting with the public in his office to gather firsthand information about the problems they face

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Tuesday held a meeting with the public in his office to gather firsthand information about the problems they face.

During the meeting, Mr. Akram issued instructions to the concerned authorities to resolve the problems immediately, ensuring that the public receives all possible relief.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Comprom ..

Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid H ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address publi ..

DC Kohat takes proactive approach to address public concerns

4 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled

HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) logo unveiled

5 minutes ago
 Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abro ..

Protection of the rights of Pakistanis living abroad to be ensured: Ghulam Musta ..

4 minutes ago
 Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win ..

Resilient Chelsea impress Maresca in comeback win over West Ham

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal ..

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yasin and Sohail Shaukat Butt ..

4 minutes ago
Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation ca ..

Court adjourns hearing till Feb 6 in defamation case

4 minutes ago
 PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of P ..

PA appointments case: Court delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

4 minutes ago
 Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kas ..

Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti

4 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch transformational projects in ..

21 minutes ago
 Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urg ..

Senate Committee approves Key Bills, Calls for urgent action on Parliament Lodge ..

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore

Seminar on Kashmir Solidarity held at PID Lahore

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan