DC Kohat Takes Proactive Approach To Address Public Concerns
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:17 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Tuesday held a meeting with the public in his office to gather firsthand information about the problems they face.
During the meeting, Mr. Akram issued instructions to the concerned authorities to resolve the problems immediately, ensuring that the public receives all possible relief.
