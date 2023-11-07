Open Menu

DC Kohat Takes Swift Action To Maintain Hygiene Standards

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday, took action against unsanitary food practices here in Billi Tang Bazar.

According to DC office Kohat, on the direction of DC, Assistant Director Alif Khan and Food Safety Officer Mohammad Zubair conducted the inspection to review the prices of various food items in the Billi tang Bazar.

During the inspection, it was discovered that one bakery was maintaining extremely poor hygiene conditions. As a consequence, the bakery was imposed with a hefty fine to discourage such negligent practices.

Furthermore, the authorities issued necessary instructions to other food establishments in the bazaar to enhance and maintain better hygiene standards.

This crackdown comes as a response to growing concerns regarding the safety and quality of food items available in the area.

