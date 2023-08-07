Open Menu

DC Kohat Urges For Public Help To Eradicate Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

DC Kohat urges for public help to eradicate polio

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with Dr. Majid inspected the polio teams on Monday the first day of the polio campaign in Kohat district.

DC Kohat checked the attendance of polio teams and inquired about the problems of the polio workers and issued necessary instructions.

Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has requested the public to fully cooperate with the staff of the health department and must give their children anti-polio vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability.

Related Topics

Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

ADMAF announces Dolce&amp;Gabbana x ADMAF Design A ..

ADMAF announces Dolce&amp;Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023

6 minutes ago
 El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

36 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

51 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

1 hour ago
Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

1 hour ago
 Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

2 hours ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan