DC Kohat urges for public help to eradicate polio

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir along with Dr. Majid inspected the polio teams on Monday the first day of the polio campaign in Kohat district.

DC Kohat checked the attendance of polio teams and inquired about the problems of the polio workers and issued necessary instructions.

Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has requested the public to fully cooperate with the staff of the health department and must give their children anti-polio vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability.