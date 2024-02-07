DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, along with District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan on Wednesday visited the authorised election material distribution point established at Post Graduate College Kohat and reviewed the distribution

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, along with District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan on Wednesday visited the authorised election material distribution point established at Post Graduate College Kohat and reviewed the distribution.

All returning officers, district election commissioners, education department officers, and officers of other concerned departments were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir also issued necessary instructions to all the concerned officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and to complete the delivery of election materials on time.

APP/azq/378