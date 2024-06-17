DC Kohat visits hospital on Eid Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Monday visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital on Eid-ul-Azha accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner in Kohat.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner met with children and patients, wishing them a happy Eid.

He inspected the hospital's emergency ward, children's ward, pharmacy and other areas, ensuring everything was in order.

He also checked on staff attendance, medicine supply, cleanliness and patient facilities, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements.

This visit aimed to ensure the hospital's preparedness to handle any situation on this special day.

