DC Kohat visits KUST

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir and District Police Officer Farhan Khan on Friday visited Kohat University of Science and Technology in connection with the institution's 14th convocation event.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sardar Khan and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir discussed security, parking plans, and other administrative and technical resources regarding the convocation event of the university.

The authorities issued the necessary directives in this regard.

